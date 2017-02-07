Lemon Grove home invasion leaves one dead

Defense attorney talks about possible legal issues for one of the victims

San Diego law enforcement is on the lookout for an armed man who, along with another man, broke into a Lemon Grove house early this morning. Police said both suspects were confronted by a father and son and when it was all over, one suspect was dead and the son was wounded after being shot.

The quiet early morning hours in a Lemon Grove neighborhood, shattered by gunfire. Deputies swarmed the scene minutes later to find 22-year old Francisco Suarez, Jr. in the front yard of his home on Edding Drive. He’d been shot in the chest. Detectives said the father and son confronted two armed men who broke into their home.

“Both of them were armed with handguns we believe. A struggle ensued, one of the suspects was shot. The son of the homeowner was shot, one of the suspects fled the scene,” said Lt. Kenn Nelson of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The father, Francisco Suarez, Sr., said after one of the suspects shot his son, he was able to wrestle the gun away and fatally shoot the gunman. The gunman’s partner escaped into the night.

“If someone comes into your house and you don’t know who that person is and they’re not welcome, you can shoot them,” said defense attorney Dan Gilleon.

Gilleon said California law, in this case what’s konwn as the “castle doctrine” is clear. Someone’s there uninvited and you don’t want them there, you can kill them in self-defense.

“You can’t be criminally charged with murder if someone comes into your house and then you shoot them,” Gilleon said.

But even though detectives said at this point they don’t know if the Suarezs knew the suspects, they did say this attack was not random. For Gilleon, that raise troubling questions. What if two or more of those involved did know each other? “If you lure somebody into your house or you cause them to think that they need to themselves enter the house for some reason, then that’s not gonna give you the defense that you want even from a criminal standpoint,” he said.

And then there’s the civil side of things. Gilleon said that’s a whole different ballgame than the criminal side.

“Where there’s often times insurance money involved, you hurt somebody, you can go in and start Monday-morning quarterbacking someone and saying, well did you really think that you were in harm, was that excessive, were you really in jeopardy? That sort of thing,” Gilleon said.

Just to reiterate, there is no reason at this point to think that the way the Suarezs said things went down is not exactly how things went down. An investigation will determine that. In the meantime, law enforcement around the county is looking for that other suspect who got away.