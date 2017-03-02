Leopard Sharks Wash Ashore in O.B. After Storm

Marine biologists are looking into why leopard sharks are stranding along the shoreline. Neda Iranpour reports...

It’s a sad sight along the shore. Several carcasses of leopard sharks have been spotted along Dog Beach in OB after Monday’s strong storm. This is a rare sign of stress among the species.

Marla Adame, who walks along Dog Beach daily says, “I saw some sharks, a couple actually, big ones. There was two of them, huge leopard sharks I’ve never seen before.”

She spotted leopard shark carcasses in late-January after another strong storm.

This is an occurrence marine biologist & shark researcher Andrew Nosal with Scripps Institution of Oceanography believes is worth looking into, ”it’s interesting it happened a day after a big storm. It does seem related to the rain somehow.”

Nosal, who is also an assistant professor at University of Saint Katherine in San Marcos says pollution may be to blame, “it’s possible the sharks were poisoned or there’s toxins in the water.”

As Nosal points out, we know the water along San Diego’s coast is not always safe enough for humans after heavy storms so it may not be safe enough for some marine life either.

Leopard sharks are salt water creatures but they’re often found at the mouth of the San Diego River where the river meets the ocean. So one of the theories for why they may have died is they couldn’t survive the rush of freshwater from all the rain.

But most people know of leopard sharks as taking over the waters outside the Marine Room at La Jolla Shores. What you may not know, those sharks are likely all pregnant. Nosal says, “about 95% are all females with about 20 pups on average.”

Pregnant sharks come to La Jolla Shores to stay in the calmer, warmer waters before they give birth. Researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography have seen a littler as large as 37 before! “The larger the mom, the more she can fit inside her,” Nosal said.

Researchers have listening stations in La Jolla’s waters and they can track the tagged leopard sharks, but only when they’re in the area.

What they do beyond La Jolla Shores is still somewhat of a mystery. Unless, perhaps the latest strandings lead researchers to a better understanding of how leopard sharks spend much of their lives.

Nosal says, “what we’re seeing are pieces of the puzzle coming together. The sharks are not too far away if they’re washing up in Ocean Beach.”

Although it’s an unpleassant sight, Nosal points out it’s still nothing to fear because the population of leopard sharks along California’s coast is still abundant.