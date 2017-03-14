Lifeguards say new 911 policy puts public at risk

Two critical agencies that keep San Diegans safe have been partners for decades, but now the relationship between San Diego Fire-Rescue and San Diego lifeguards is as strained as it’s ever been.

If they can’t work something out– the Lifeguard Union says it will ask its members to split from the fire department completely.

In their business, minutes can mean the difference between life and death.

“Once a person submerges, a successful rescue becomes highly unlikely and a fatal outcome is almost certain,” Sgt. Ed Harris said, who represents the Lifeguards’ Union.

San Diego lifeguards rescue about 9,000 people every year – most within seconds – but now, they say a middle man has been added on those 911 calls and added precious minutes to their response time.

“Until you’ve had a child in your arms, you don’t understand how time sensitive it is,” Harris added.

Late last year, Fire Chief Brian Fennessy made changes to the decades-old lifeguard dispatch protocol, because at times, like during severe storms, the lifeguard dispatch got so busy, some 911 calls went unanswered. Now rather than immediately transferring any and all water-related calls to lifeguards, 9-1-1 dispatchers must first determine if fire should respond instead. Lifeguards will handle the coast; firefighters will take all inland calls. The fire chief says response times have improved, but lifeguards say that added step creates confusion and puts the public at risk.

“Calls don’t always give you a specific location, often the caller is frantic and time is of the essence,” Lifeguard Erik Jones said.

In a statement, Chief Fennessy said, “Using scare tactics is irresponsible and dangerous. We are going to continue to respond as one department.”

“We need lifeguards before any medical aid can happen – when the chief complaint is drowning,” Harris said.

Lifeguards say there have already been two cases that put victims at risk since the chief’s new plan went into effect. In January precious minutes were lost while deciding who should handle a 911 call from near the children’s pool in La Jolla.

This is a transcript from that 911 call: “Is this in the water or out?” “I’m still trying to wrestle with that information right now.”

Then just this past Sunday, a little boy was face down in the water near Mission Bay. Fire was dispatched, but lifeguards were just blocks away.

With spring break and summer around the corner, lifeguards are asking the mayor to reverse the decision within 30 days.

The union has also claimed that Chief Fennessy has cut the lifeguard budget and reduced lifeguard training opportunities in order to train firefighters instead.

The senior press secretary for Mayor Kevin Faulconer told us, “The changes Chief Fennessy has made have ensured that 911 water-rescue calls are answered faster and have resulted in better response times. It’s ridiculous to suggest otherwise,” Craig Gustafson said.