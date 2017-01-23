The Light Between Oceans Combo Pack Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

Walt Disney Home Entertainment is releasing THE LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS on Blu-ray and Digital HD on Tuesday, January 24th! Enter below for your chance to win a copy.

Tom is a World War I veteran who maintains a lighthouse off the shore of Australia with his wife Isabel, a woman desperate to have a baby. Her prayers are answered when an infant washes up on shore in a rowboat. Tom thinks they should notify the authorities but ultimately gives in to Isabel’s wish to keep the girl. Fate strikes again when the couple meet the child’s biological mother on the mainland. Now, Tom and Isabel must make a decision that will forever affect the lives of four people.

For complete contest rules, click here.