Lil & Chuckie: Tuesday’s Adoption Pets 3/14/17

Name: Lil & Chuckie

Breed: Terrier Mix

Age: 10 week old puppies

Sex: Lil: Spayed Female, Chuckie: Neutered Male

Organization: Maltese & More Rescue

Phone: 858-349-5918

Website: http://www.adoptapet.com/maltese-more-rescue/

Lil is a spunky, fun-loving 10-week-old Terrier puppy who loves to play chase and wrestle with her brothers and foster siblings. She does well on car rides, and she’s potty-pad trained. Lil has a great personality that makes her foster family laugh. She’s a diamond in the ruff for sure! Her brother Chuckie is a lively guy who keeps his foster family on their toes! He’s also trained to use a potty-pad, and loves a good game of chase. He likes chilling out with a Bully stick, or fetching a ball. Chuckie does well in the car, and will make a great family pet. Lil and Chuckie were abandoned along with their mom and two siblings who have already been adopted. They weigh 4.6-pounds and have beautiful coats. These puppies have been hand raised in a foster home with a ton of affection and love, making them very well rounded family dogs with no fears. Due to their puppy energy level, they’d be most happy in an active home with people who will take them on social outings and walks. Lil and Chuckie are NOT a bonded pair, and can definitely be adopted separately. Do a google search for Maltese And More Rescue and fill out an adoption application on their website.

