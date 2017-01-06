Lincoln: Friday’s Adoption Pet 1/6/17

by CW6 News Team

Name: Lincoln

Breed: American Pit Bull/ Pointer Blend

Age: 2 1/2 years young

Sex: neutered male

Organization: Passion for Pitties

Phone: 619-884-4008

Website: www.passionforpitties.com

Lincoln has been in a Passion For Pitties foster home since he was a 5.5-month-old puppy. He’s now 2.5 years old, and it’s time we find him a forever home. Lincoln has a huge scar on his right shoulder blade that’s been there since he was rescued from a shelter. Whave no idea what happened to this poor boy when he was a pup. He does have a lot of energy and really is very smart and loves people. Some folks are turned off by him due to his scar and his excitement level when he meets new people. He loves other dogs but initially, he can be a little annoying, so sadly many dogs don’t like him. Lincoln is being fostered with small dogs and a cat. He chases the cat, but would never hurt it, or any of the dogs. Lincoln would be best with an active dog savvy family that’s willing to give this boy the love and attention he deserves. We feel he’d thrive as an only dog, or with one other large dog. If you’re interested in meeting Lincoln please go to PassionForPitties.com and complete an adoption application. All Passion for Pitties dogs are spayed or neutered, current on vaccinations and microchipped.

SAN DIEGO ANIMAL SUPPORT FOUNDATION

www.SDShelters.org

Join Us On Facebook!!

Guidestar Link