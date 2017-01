Linda Vista fire leaves tenants without a home

by CW6 News Team

SAN DIEGO- A fire broke out at a two-story apartment complex in Linda Vista today. Approximately 30 fire fighters were called to the complex at 5:20 this evening and battle flames that engulfed one apartment and burned another. SDFD was able to put out the fire in 30 minutes with no injuries reported. San Diego Red Cross arrived to offer support to the three tenants that were displaced due to the damage.