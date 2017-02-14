List of Valentine’s Day freebies and deals

Kelsey Meksto

Valentine’s Day Deals & Steals

 

Here’s the link to the full blog which will be updated with even more deals and sales throughout the day.

 

  • Baskin Robbins – Celebrate the holiday with two Valentine’s Offers:

* A Valentine’s cake with hugs and romantic hearts.

$3 off any ice cream cake.

  • Black Angus Steakhouse – Celebrate your two greatest loves: your significant other and steak with a steakhouse dinner.
  • Brio Tuscan Grille – Fall in love with an two-course Italian dinner for $20.95 featuring an entree and soup or salad from a select menu. Entrees include chicken saltimbocca, scallop risotto, and crab-stuffed shrimp & lobster tail.
  • Claim Jumper Restaurant & Saloon – Spoil your main squeeze with a Steak and Crab Mash or Salmon Oscar dinner. The Steak and Crab Mash includes a 21-ounce ribeye with jumbo lump crab and mashed potatoes topped with bacon bits, swiss cheese, chipotle sauce, and cilantro sauce; the Salmon Oscar includes a flame-grilled salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat in lemon butter sauce with grilled asparagus and rice pilaf.
  • Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – You can dine on a three-course Valentine’s Dinner for two for $29.99. The dinner includes a soup or salad, a choice of prime rib, grilled salmon, wedge salad with sirloin, or scampi-style shrimp pasta, and one slice of pie to share.
  • Fogo de Chao – Snag a free dining card when you dine from February 10 – February 14. The card is valid for one complimentary lunch or dinner.
  • Fuddruckers – Depending on your location, you can get one of these three Valentine’s specials:

* A four-course dinner for two for $35.

* A two-course dinner for two for $25.

* A burger and milkshake meal for two for $20. The meal includes two half-pound Original burgers, two orders of wedge-cut fries, and two milkshakes.

  • Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Kids 12 and under can get a free kid’s meal with purchase of an adult entree valued at $10 or more.
  • Honey Dew Donuts – You can make someone’s Valentine’s Day extra sweet with these Offers:

Heart-shaped donuts.

* Buy six, get six donuts free.

  • Hooters – Take the Shred Your Ex Quiz online to get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 boneless wings.
  • Krystal – You can receive a Surf & Turf dinner for two for $9.99. The dinner includes eight classic Krystals, a dozen fried shrimp, a Chili-Cheese or Junkyard fry and either two cherry ICEE beverages or two chocolate chip cookies. Available at participating restaurants from 11 a.m. until close on Valentine’s Day.
  • Macaroni Grill – Spoil your beau with the following Offers:

* A three-course dinner for $24 per person from a special menu.

25% off e-gift cards.

  • Max & Erma’s – You can celebrate love day with a Valentine’s dinner for $29. The dinner includes a shareable appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert.
  • McAlister’s Deli – Gobble down two Valentine’s specials:

* A tray of Valentine’s-inspired mini cookies for $18.95.

* A free kids meal for up to two children aged 12 and under with the purchase of an adult dine-in entree.

  • O’Charley’s – Take your date to a prime rib dinner for $13.99. The dinner includes one appetizer and two sides.
  • Outback Steakhouse – Celebrate with two Valentine’s Offers:

* A dinner for two for $42. The dinner includes a Bloomin’ Onion to share, a choice of center-cut sirloin, grilled salmon, or Alice Springs chicken, two sides, two signature side salads, and a New York-style cheesecake to share.

* A Love Potion cocktail for $5 The cocktail features Cruzan Passion Fruit Rum shaken up with strawberry and passion fruit puree with pineapple juice rimmed in sugar and garnished with fresh strawberry.

* A lobster tail for $5.99.
* Grilled shrimp for $3.99.

  • Shoney’s – You can order a Valentine’s dinner for two for $24.99. The menu features options like stuffed crab royal, herb-roasted salmon, and fried coconut shrimp. The dinner includes one slice of hot fudge cake.
  • Spaghetti Warehouse – Receive a free tiramisu when you order the Ultimate Feast for Two.
  • Texas Steakhouse & Saloon – Invite your beloved to a three-course dinner for two for $36.99. The dinner includes one appetizer, two entrees, two sides, and a dessert to share. Entree choices include the Sweetwater salmon or NY strip steak.
  • Which Wich – Earn a free cookie when you draw a heart on your bag.
  • White Castle – Check out the annual Valentine’s Tableside Service Dinner from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Seating is limited and reservations are required, so visit the White Castle website to reserve your table in advance.
  • Qdoba Mexican Eats – Get a free burrito at Qdoba if you smooch anyone—your lover, your mom, or the person behind you in line (not advisable in the presence of your date).

More from CW6

BJ’s to honor unsung heroes on Random Acts o...
Armed man inside Pacific Beach home with possible ...
Largest cheesemaker in the U.S. to recall several ...
Fire destroys facility where local motorcycle club...