Local contractor could use foam to build Trump’s border wall

President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to build a border wall. It’s been controversial and México is still adamant they won’t pay for it, but it’s going to be built and it may be a local company who uses foam, that lands the country’s biggest job.

It might not be brick and mortar, rather wire and foam. Local contractor Rod Hadrian has submitted a bid to bring President Trump’s border wall to life. He’s one of about 25 local contractors interested in the controversial campaign promise.

“I can do one of these panels for three and a half million dollars a mile,” Hadrian said who owns Tridi Panel in Carlsbad.

Solid concrete could be up to 20 million a mile. For years, Hadrian has been building homes with something called Tridi Panels snd is confident the combination of materials is solid.

“This product is fire proof, fire resistant, earthquake and tornado proof, I have a thousand testimonials,” he said.

Tridi Panels start with lightweight foam then are reinforced with wire and rebar, then sprayed with cement.

“The strength is deceiving, it’s really lightweight,” he added.

Hadrian says they can hold up to 200,000 pounds and withstand 100 mile per hour winds.

“So lightweight, so easy to travel – put in difficult places, inexpensive, no heavy equipment – it’s pretty simple,” he said.

Bids to build the wall are due at the end of March and the 30-foot-long prototypes will be built right here in San Diego because of our proximity to Tijuana. Already, more than 500 firms are competing. The President’s requirements for the wall are for it to be 30 feet tall, go six feet deep, unable to be climbed and as part of the presentation – will have to prove battery powered hand tools, hammers and chisels don’t make a dent.

Hadrian voted for Trump, but admits there’s got to be a better way to handle immigration.

“Really disappointed America hasn’t helped these illegals come over legally,” he said.

Hadrian says politics aside, building the wall would be great business.

“My best employees are Hispanics, I love the Hispanic people.”

Republicans estimate the wall could cost up to 15-billion. President Trump’s budget includes a request of four billion to go toward construction and still not a dime is expected from México.

The U.S./México border is about 2,000 miles long and only about one-third is fenced.

The President is expected to pick a contractor by the end of May.