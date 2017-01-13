Local farmers want the “OK” to grow marijuana

by Jenny Day

The local farmers who grow avocados and oranges want in on the billion dollar marijuana industry. At the January 25th County Board meeting they will be asking local leaders for permission.

Already more than 40 San Diego County farmers have expressed interest in growing pot, but they want to do it legally. And now that Prop 64 – recreational use of marijuana – passed, they see this as a booming business they want to be a part of.

Proposition 64 legalized the recreational use of marijuana. You can even grow six plants for personal consumption, but nowhere in there does it outline where the weed will come from that’s sold at dispensaries. It’s local leaders who can carve out what works for San Diego or completely ban it.

“We’re hoping this gives them a path forward and they can grow in rural residential areas or commercial agricultural zones,” Executive Director of the Southern California Responsible Growers Council, Anthony Wagner said.

The SCRGC will go before the County Board of Supervisors on January 25th, asking for permission for farmers to grow marijuana. If given the ok, they would be required to get a state license.

“We have no appetite to be part of the grey or black market. We want to do business with other lawful components in this two billion dollar industry,” Wagner said.

Micah Anderson comes from a family of farmers, and wants an opportunity to lawfully cultivate hemp and cannabis.

“What’s the difference between growing avocados, alfalfa or tomatoes? It makes no difference to us, now that recreational marijuana is legal.

Right now the majority of medical dispensaries in San Diego truck it down from Nor Cal. Farmers here want to profit and show consumers how it can be traced from seed to sale. For example Humboldt County established a tax ranging from one to three bucks per square foot of growing space and it’s projected to raise $7.3 million annually.

“I can’t see why the county wouldn’t want in on that, it’s a lot of tax money that could be raised,” Anderson said.

Supporters argue it would bring money and jobs to the area. Some crops have a small window, where weed could be harvested year round.

“It would bring hundreds of prime sector jobs. $70,$80, $90,000 a year jobs that we can bring to the back country,” Wagner added.

And they promise, they’re not looking to inundate the back country with cannabis, there would be limitations.

“We would be looking at 5-10,000 square feet of a cannabis canopy. We’re not looking for acres and acres; it would be a green house that meets the requirements,” Wagner said.

And the Responsible Growers Council says – once pot shops are open for recreational sales, with tax raising marijuana – grown by San Diego farmers, it would decrease black market sales between the general public.

“We would grow, then it would be sold to licensed distribution centers, then distribution centers could take it to the retail location,” Anderson added.

CW6 reached out to all five County Board Supervisors and the majority said they would not comment until after the Responsible Growers Council gives their presentation on the 25th, but Supervisor Dianne Jacob did provide a statement, writing in part:

“While the county is taking a hard look at its medical marijuana ordinance, the commercial cultivation of marijuana remains prohibited in our unincorporated area and there are currently no plans to reconsider it.”