Local Fishermen Question the Safety of the City’s Proposed Water Plan at the Miramar Reservoir

A proposed plan to pump recycled water into the Miramar Reservoir is concerning some local fishermen.

But according to the City, the water is harmless.

In this day and age, many of us cherish our time outdoors since it’s so limited.

It’s just one reason why fishermen and some wildlife officials are wondering if this proposed plan to use recycled water is safe for the fish.

There’s nothing like standing at the Lake, listening to the birds, the wind and the feeling of Zen in America’s Finest City.

The calm water, peaceful blues skies and overall serenity is an escape from the usual busy nine to five.

Keeping a place like Lake Miramar this preserved is something important to San Diego residents like Eduardo Valenzuela who grew up fishing there.

“With the digital world we don’t get to do much outdoors,” said Eduardo Valenzuela, a lifetime San Diego fisherman.

Bill Vanwulven, owns Barnicle Bill’s Bait and Tackle in Lemon Grove.

He’s also the President of the San Diego Council of Bass Club, which represents 14 local fishing groups.

Recently, he said there’s a lot of talk going around local lakes and in his shop.

“The City is going to start treating sewer water put it back into the lakes,” Vanwulven explained.

He said he’s not against the idea, but shares some concerns.

“I know the DFW Biologist is not against it, but reluctant because it’ll start sterilizing the water in there so you’ll take away the plankton, bait fish, game fish and he’s worried about that happening,” said Vanwulven.

According to the City, the water in the proposed plan that would go into the Miramar Reservoir – is purified water.

In a written statement they explain it’s recycled water that’s been treated to drinking water standards.

But does safe for humans mean the same for fish?

Some wildlife officials said they’re concerned the water would be too pure for fish or other habitat to exist.

Fisherman like Valenzuela doesn’t think this proposed plan is worth the risk.

“It kills off one of our pastimes you know things we’ve done growing up,” Valenzuela explained.

However, Vanwulven sees it differently.

“I feel as long as they’re inducing water with nutrients, rain water when we get it and water from the California Aqueduct and Colorado River Water that it should be okay,” he said.

Vanwulven said the Water Department plans to attend the Bass Council meeting next month to further elaborate on their plan.