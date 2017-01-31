Local high school students team up to reduce underage drinking during the Super Bowl

Country Wine & Spirits, MADD, and Students Want Your Help to Prevent Underage Drinking at Your Game-Day Party

by Kelsey Meksto

“You know you have team spirit, just don’t let your teens have any spirits.” That’s the message from students at Serra High School.

They’re reminding adults it’s illegal to provide alcohol to anyone under 21 years old. The message comes in the form of stickers and tags on multi-packs of alcoholic drinks. California’s law against providing alcohol to minors is well-known, however some people don’t know about the local laws that close the loopholes in the state law.

The “Social Host Ordinances” are in effect all across San Diego County. Those local ordinances hold party hosts accountable for underage drinking at parties.

The Sticker Shock campaign was developed by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and the local business Country Wine & Spirits located in Tierrasanta is once again supporting Serra High’s Club Elevated students’ efforts.

Why?

According to the most recent numbers from the California Health Kids Survey, drinking is trending downward among students in the San Diego Unified School District.

That survey asks students if they’ve had a drink in the past 30 days, and the numbers have been improving every year since 2010.

Sticker Shock’s goal is to continue the trend of reducing underage drinking. But according to the American Medical Association, two out of three teenagers say it’s easy to get alcohol at home without their parents knowing about it. And one out of four teens have been to a party where kids were drinking and parents were present.

Responsible stores like Country Wine & Spirits are doing their part to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors by reminding their customers of the state and local laws.