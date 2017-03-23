Local leaders working to champion Meals on Wheels

A program that helps thousands of local seniors is getting a big boost this week, amid concerns that funding for Meals on Wheels could be axed under President Trump’s proposed 16-percent budget cut to the Department of Health and Human Services.

As part of “Champions for Meals on Wheels” week, local politicians, like San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate and National City Mayor Ron Morrison, as well as local business leaders and celebrities are donating their time and talents to help prepare and deliver meals. About 1,500 home-bound seniors throughout San Diego County receive meal deliveries each day.

Morrison, a longtime Champion for Meals on Wheels, says it’s about much more than the food, however.

“When you go there, they want you to come in. They want to tell you their life story. They want to show you everything they’ve got,” Morrison said. “They want to talk. They want to do all these things, and that is huge for people. We forget that sometimes.”

In addition to the funding Meals on Wheels receives under the HHS Older American Act Nutrition Program, many chapters rely on Community Development Block Grants, which are also on the chopping block under the President’s plan. Donations and volunteers are also key to the organization’s success.

To find out how you can get involved, visit www.meals-on-wheels.org.