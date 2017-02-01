Local nonprofit helping sports and active lifestyle startups springboard to success

by Audra Stafford

A local nonprofit is helping sports and active lifestyle (SAL) companies springboard to success.

San Diego Sport Innovators is a business development group focused on making San Diego the capital of the SAL Industry.

One way the organization strives to do that, is through its Springboard program, a 20-week intensive business accelerator that helps SAL industry entrepreneurs create sustainable and scale-able businesses based on a demanding curriculum and professional mentoring.

According to SDSI, its 61 graduate companies – which include Slyde Handboards, ElliptiGO and Hookit – have raised $47.5 million in funding and created 390 jobs.

Applications are now being accepted for the Springboard program. Apply online through February 13 at SDsportinnovators.org.