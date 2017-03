A local post office honors a fallen hero

SAN DIEGO- Eastlake Post Office will be dedicated to fallen officer Jonathan ‘J.D.’ De Guzman as a result of Public Law 114-306 signed by former President Obama. SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman along with congresswoman Susan Davis and others will speak at the ceremony. De Guzman, who spent 16 years as a San Diego police officer, was shot and killed in the line of duty last summer.