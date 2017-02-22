Local researchers are using fish to solve medical mysteries

Medical mysteries can often plague families. The unknown can mean a lifetime of pain and suffering, but now for at least one rare disease, there’s growing hope. Efforts are being made by researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys and this Friday, there’s a conference happening in La Jolla, with researchers coming from around the world to share their findings and the progress being made on what’s called Alagille Syndrome.

Kashton Paige is a two-year-old tri-athlete who is always on the go. He’s seemingly healthy on the outside but internally suffering from Alagille Syndrome. It’s a rare disorder that affects just one in 30,000 people. By comparison, a disease like multiple sclerosis affects about one in every thousand people.

“Even when he’s itchy all day, and restless, he’s still the happiest kid,” Kashton’s mom Shauna said.

At just seven weeks his pediatrician noticed yellowing in his eyes; that led to several months of testing and biopsies – and eventually the diagnosis.

“It’s all so scary when it’s your baby. I wish I could take it away from him,” Shauna added.

Alagille Syndrome impacts the kidneys, spleen, spine, heart, eyes and most aggressively the liver. That’s why Kashton is covered in scars. The toxins in his body aren’t being filtered so are getting into his blood stream, causing chronic itching.

Many with the genetic disorder don’t live past their 20’s, but researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys are working to change that.

“There’s definitely more hope now than before. We’ve made some discoveries we’ll be presenting at this conference,” Dr. Duc Dong said.

The breakthrough could come from fish. They’re using them to better understand the mutated genes and learning how healthy cells can regenerate. Even though it’s a relatively unknown disease, they promise to keep working toward a cure.

“There are a lot of people who are concerned about this disease and are trying really hard to work toward possibly finding a cure,” Dr. Dong said, who is also the Chair of the Rare Disease Day Symposium on Friday at Sanford Burnham Prebys. Register for the free event here: http://www.sbpdiscovery.org/rarediseaseday

Kashton’s mom is hopeful the frequent doctor visits, piles of medications and pain could one day be a thing of the past.