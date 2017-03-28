Local seniors may be eligible for free smoke alarms

The Burn Institute is giving away and installing smoke alarms, free of charge, to seniors 62 and older who own their home.

KEARNY MESA-The traditional smoke alarm is getting a safety upgrade and seniors can get one for free.

The new smoke alarms have a lithium battery that lasts 10 years. When it expires, you throw the entire alarm out and get a new one. You still need to test your alarm once a month, but it’s designed to last a decade.

The non-profit is targeting seniors because they are at higher risk for fire and burn related injuries. "Seniors have a slower response time. They may be hard of hearing. They may be taking medication that makes them sleep deeper. And; many times when fires are engulfed they put out gases that make you sleep even deeper so it's really important that they have some detectors that work in their homes.", explains Burn Institute Executive Director, Susan Day.

Call Burn Institute or apply at their website. Family members and friends can also call on behalf of their senior loved one. Volunteers will come out to the senior’s home to inspect and/or replace old alarms. Smoke alarms for the hearing impaired are also available.