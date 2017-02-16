Local union steps up to provide water to San Ysidro school district

Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 230 raised $10,000 dollars to purchase bottled water

SAN YSIDRO- A local union is stepping up to help kids in the South Bay. Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 230 raised $10,000 dollars to purchase water for the San Ysidro school district. The district has been providing bottled water to students in three of it’s schools since discovering elevated levels of lead, copper and bacteria in two faucets at La Mirada Elementary.

Local 230 sent 500 plumbers to Flint, Michigan to help rebuild infrastructure after the water crisis there. When the business manager at Local 230 heard about what was going on in San Ysidro he got on the phone and called the Superintendent with an offer to help. He then reached out to his members here in San Diego as well as the Southern California Piping, Progress & Education Contractors, and together they raised $10,000 dollars. Friday morning the union help will deliver 37,500 bottles of Arrowhead water to the district office. A spokesperson for the union says it’s 1,700 members work every day to build water infrastructure. They understand the value of clean drinking water.

A San Ysidro School District spokesperson tells CW6 the schools distribute 1,600 bottles of water to students every day.