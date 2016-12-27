Locals upset tourists were sledding in the Julian Cemetery

by Erika Cervantes

(Julian) People who live in Julian say they’re fed up with disrespectful tourists. They say during the most recent snow storm, visitors were sledding in the town’s cemetery.

The cemetery in Julian is supposed to be a sacred place for people who are laid to rest here. However, when most of that snow fell over the weekend, locals say they had a big problem with people sledding in the cemetery.

“I have concerns because of the lack of respect for some of my friends that are buried here,” says Julian resident Steve Logan.

Steve Logan says he stopped by the cemetery to see if he could fix any damage left behind by people sledding. He saw pictures like one sent in by a CW6 viewer, showing sled tracks right by graves.

“They just have no respect for the people who live here,” adds Logan.

Logan didn’t find any damage. He and Ed Glass, President of the Julian Chamber of Commerce, did talk about how the 170-year-old cemetery needs to be respected.

“It’s a shame that some folks are desecrating it, not understanding that you don’t go sledding on a cemetery,” says Ed Glass, President of the Julian Chamber of Commerce .

Glass also owns a business in town, and he understands Julian needs tourism. Without visitors there would be no one to shop in local stores, buy pies, and eat at local restaurants.

“We don’t want to say please don’t visit, we just want to make it clear that we need respect, deep respect, this is a very special part of Southern California,” adds Glass.

During this time of year Julian is packed, with 2-hour waits at restaurants and parking almost impossible to find.

“During summer it gets really slow in Julian cause no one really wants to come up with the heat,” says Dreu Teter from The Julian Café and Bakery, “So, right now is our busiest season and where we make most of our money.”

Logan says he has an idea to make sure people can enjoy Julian and not destroy it.

“I think under these type of circumstances you close the cemetery, lock the gates and have somebody sit here to prevent people from going through the barb wire and stuff like that,” adds Logan.