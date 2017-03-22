Lollapalooza 2017 lineup announced
(CNN) – A hometown hero will headline Lollapalooza August 3-7, 2017.
Chicago native Chance the Rapper will join the Killers, Muse, Arcade Fire, The xx, Lorde, Blink-182, DJ Snake and Justice for the music festival, which begins Aug. 3 in Grant Park.
Founded by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza is known for bringing a range of artists together. This year more than 170 bands will perform over four days.
Fresh off Grammy wins for best new artist, best rap album and best rap performance, for “No Problem,” Chance the Rapper was expected to be in the lineup.
He even tweeted before tickets went on sale: “Yea I’d say go buy the #lolla ticket #Lollapalooza.”
Chance will be joined by other hot hip hop groups, including Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Migos, Lil Yachty, and Joey Bada$$.
Other acts scheduled to perform include Alt-J, Cage the Elephant, Ryan Adams, Liam Gallagher, Rag’n’Bone Man and Maggie Mae.
Four-day passes quickly sold out Tuesday even before the full lineup was announced. Limited one-day passes will be available Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. ET.