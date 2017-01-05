A look inside the house and history of the Spreckels Mansion

by Jenny Day

The famous Spreckels Mansion is back on the market and it can be yours for just 16 million dollars. $15.9 million to be exact.

Coronado’s crown jewel has ten bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, five fireplaces, an enclosed courtyard with private spa and sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

The listing agent Scott Aurich provided CW6 with exclusive footage that showcases the recent remodel. It’s a rare look inside because the vast majority of us aren’t even allowed inside without bank statements.

The Spreckels Mansion was built in 1908 and has been making history ever since.

It’s just feet from the beach, and a quick stroll to the Hotel Del. The beach front property boasts 19,000 square feet; four bedrooms in the main house, a three bedroom guest house, two apartments over the four car garage, and a beautiful courtyard.

The main house was built in 1908, the guest house was added in 1928. ”At $15.9 million, you can imagine how much beauty and luxury and top end finishes are on the property,” Ty Hines said, who is the host of San Diego Luxury Listings on CW6 Sunday mornings at 11.

“There is that person for this mega mansion, it could sit for a while, or sell quickly – you’ve gotta find that right person,” Hines said.

But don’t expect to go to an Open House this Saturday – just getting in to see it takes a pre-qualification.

“If you wanted to see this home, they would pre-qualify you and want all of your financial statements; so, sorry San Diego!”

Original owner John Spreckels was a visionary. He owned all of Coronado Island, and chose this location and a highly sought-after architect to build the home at 1043 Ocean Blvd. In the roaring 20’s the Spreckels threw famous parties for dignitaries and members of the high society.

Spreckels had an interest in the Hotel del Coronado and owned the San Diego and Arizona Railway, the Ferry system, the Union Tribune, Belmont Park and the Spreckels Theater that still stands today. Once the wealthiest man in San Diego, he paid ten percent of all the property taxes in the county.

More recently the home made headlines, when owner Jonah Shacknai’s six year old son died falling down the stairs. Two days later, Shacknai’s girlfriend was found hanging from a balcony naked, her hands and feet tied. Her death was eventually ruled a suicide. The Medical Examiner explained that some people do tie themselves up so they can’t have second thoughts.

“With this being a world renowned home, and there is a death – people want to know what happened and some may think it’s eerie, but there are deaths in homes all across the world and you just don’t hear about them because they aren’t $15.9 million dollar homes in Coronado, where there is shopping, the downtown, and everything so nearby,” Hines said.

If you’re still on the fence – you should know, the place is solidly built with steel-reinforced concrete. That’s because Spreckels moved to San Diego from San Francisco following the 1908 earthquake in the Bay Area.