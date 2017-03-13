Losing an hour of sleep can significantly raise the risk of health issues

SAN DIEGO – It’s been feeling more like summer this week, but it’s spring that’s just around the corner, and that means it’s time to spring our clocks forward.

Daylight saving time is Sunday, but doctors are more concerned with the two days after. They say changing the clock may come with a price.

“Normally, most adults in the United States unfortunately are sleep deprived to begin with and people are fairly set in their ways. They go to bed at 10 o’clock at night or 11 o’clock at night and usually get up at the same time for work so, that Monday morning they have lost an hour asleep, they have to get up an hour earlier so instead of having maybe six hours of sleep, they have five and that puts an additional stress on the body,” said Dr. Stephen Leibham.

Studies show daylight saving time in the spring has been associated with a ten percent increase in heart attacks. Another study suggests the overall rate for stroke was 8% higher.

“They aren’t exposed to sunlight and sunlight plays a factor in general health, your circadian rhythm but its not a factor if its daylight saving time because it’s still getting up in the dark and going home in the dark and that is not time dependent,” he said.

Daylight Saving Time was an idea conceived by Benjamin Franklin in 1784. It wasn’t established in the U.S. until World War I. It has been repealed, reinstated and extended over the years because many don’t like it. Doctors say the change can be difficult for children but parents can easily help with the transition.

“A couple of days before hand is having them go to bed slightly earlier so on that Sunday and that Monday and a couple of the days, they will go to bed earlier and their sleep duration will hopefully be about the same,” he said.

Although children take about three weeks to get used to the change, doctors say most adults are back to their normal routines within the first week.

“The best thing would be try and go to bed literally an hour earlier that time and then get up at the normal time period,” said Leibham.

Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states that don’t observe the time change.

Daylight Saving Time is Sunday at 2am but your cell phone will likely change automatically.

Have questions or a story idea for CW6’s Carlos Correa? Stay connected with him on twitter: @carloscorrea2 or on facebook: carlos correa