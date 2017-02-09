‘Love Your Heart Day’: Free blood pressure checks at several locations

Click here for blood pressure checks near you -or- here for the complete map for San Diego.

Take charge of your health and get your blood pressure checked for free as part of Love Your Heart Day this February 14 – Valentine’s Day.

County leaders and partners gathered Wednesday to get the word out about the annual event. Screenings will be offered to adults at over 170 sites around the county.

Now in its sixth year, Love Your Heart has grown to include sites in Orange and Riverside counties, Massachusetts and in each of the states on both sides of the United States-Mexico border. For a list of San Diego County locations, call 2-1-1 or visit http://www.loveyourheartsd.org.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and the second leading cause of death in San Diego County. Obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and a family history of heart disease can put an individual at greater risk of heart disease.

Getting a blood pressure check is a simple step to take for heart health. Last year, a record 30,000-plus people got their blood pressure checked at Love Your Heart in San Diego County and Mexico.

–Countynewscenter