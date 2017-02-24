“Love Your Heart” this Saturday with free Zumba, health screenings & more

It’s the leading cause of death for both men and women.

But when it comes to cardiovascular disease, small changes can make a big difference.

That’s the idea behind a free event happening Saturday at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista. The “Love Your Heart” event will feature free health screenings from Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, free Zumba classes, a free heart-healthy fish ceviche sample appetizer with purchase at Karina’s Mexican Seafood, a free Winter Beet Salad sample appetizer with purchase at Savoie and much more!

“Love Your Heart” runs from 12pm – 3pm near the Food Pavilion.