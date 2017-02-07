Love to set sail aboard San Salvador this weekend

Valentine’s Day is still a week away, but dozens will be celebrating this weekend, with a “Sweetheart Sail” aboard the San Salvador.

The San Salvador is a replica of the Spanish galleon, that under the command of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, arrived at the port we now call San Diego on September 28, 1542.

The ship opened for tours in the Fall and this morning, CW6’s Audra Stafford climbed aboard to check it out!

The San Salvador is one of several attractions at the Maritime Museum of San Diego. You can also tour the Star of India, HMS Surprise and Steam Ferry Berkeley during your visit, and if you go during February, you can get half-price admission, with a Macy’s Museum Month pass!