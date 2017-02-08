Lucky: Wednesday’s Adoption Pet 2/8/17

Name: Lucky

Breed: Shih Tzu/Cavalier King Charles

Age: 2 years old

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: The Rescued Dog

Phone: 619-356-3390

Website:TheRescuedDog.org

Profile and Picture

Lucky was brought into a pet emergency room after he was hit by a car. Miraculously, this adorable boy didn’t suffer any serious injuries from the accident. The ER contacted The Rescued Dog, who welcomed this cutie into their program. It became evident that he’d been an outside dog. His fur was matted, he had fleas, he didn’t know how to behave in a house, and he was unsure of new people. His foster family has been working diligently to socialize him with their pack (both people and dogs.) It takes Lucky a day or two to trust new people, but he quickly becomes a faithful companion. His foster family reports that once he gets comfortable, he’s a total lap dog. He LOVES food, and begs for it any chance he can. Lucky does well with other dogs, although he doesn’t yet understand how to play with dogs, or doggie toys. Lucky is a 2-year-old Cavalier King Charles/Shih Tzu mix weighing about 12-pounds. Please fill out an adoption application for Lucky at TheResuedDog.org and then come meet him at the Cupids And Canines MEGA Adoption Event this Sunday from 11 to 3 at Grossmont Center. With so many dogs and cats to choose from, you’re sure to find your Valentine!

