Lucy: Wednesday’s Adoption Pet 3/1/17

Name: Lucy

Breed: Chiweenie (Chihuahua/Dachshund)

Age: 4 months old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Animal Rescuers Without Borders

Phone: 619-977-3593

Website: ARWOB.org

I never cease to be amazed by the wonderful animals available for adoption from our local shelters and rescue agencies. This 4 month old Chiweenie is just the best. Lucy is a social butterfly who loves everyone and everything she’s ever met, including other dog and cats. She’s not barky or yappy…just a typical happy and playful puppy. She’ll be a great family dog for someone who doesn’t mind working on potty-training her so she can be a well-behaved indoor dog. Her foster family is already in the process of crate-training her. She’s about 4-pounds now, but has the potential to reach a whopping 8 to 12 pounds. Little Lucy is going to be available for adoption this Saturday, March 4th, at an Animal Rescuers Without Borders adoption event being held from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Clairemont Petco. Check out all the adoptable animals attending the event on their website at ARWOB.org. Other adoptable pups include terriers, poodles, a schnauzer and a shepherd mix. You can fill out an adoption application in advance for Lucy or any of the other dogs. If you’re not ready to adopt, at least come find out about becoming a temporary foster for a dog in need.

