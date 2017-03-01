Major gang, money laundering and drug trafficking bust in North County

(Oceanside) A major crackdown on drug and firearm traffickers has put almost 50-suspected criminals behind bars.

The suspects have been charged with money laundering, selling firearms and trafficking heroin and methamphetamine. Ten federal indictments unsealed Wednesday detail how the organization was responsible for selling drugs on the streets of communities such as Vista, Oceanside, and San Marcos. 25-weapons were also seized by investigators.

“We can confirm that we are dismantling from top to bottom one of the most significant heroin networks in Northern San Diego County,” says Michael Sutton, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.

46-people are in custody and 8 are on the run. 2 of them are believed to be in Mexico. Investigators are confident everyone will be arrested.