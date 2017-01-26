Major Transportation project underway along I-5 in North County

The 4-year, $700-million dollar project includes work the the road, rail, and recreational trails

by Amy DuPont

ENCINITAS- A 4-year project to improve transportation and the environment is underway in North County. The $700-million dollar “Build North Coast Corridor” program includes an 18-mile stretch of roads and coastline from Solana Beach to Oceanside.

The Caltrans project will extend the existing I-5 carpool lanes. in both directions, from Solana Beach all the way North to Highway 78 in Oceanside. Crews will also double the rail track in that same area for increased rail service. Other parts of the project call for a new park and ride off Manchester Avenue in Encinitas, new bike and pedestrian paths along the coast, and restoration of the San Eljio Lagoon. Much of the work will be done between seven in the morning and five in the afternoon. “We are not pretending this is not going to have an impact on the traveling public. It’s important for the public to follow the project, be aware of the construction zones, and to slow down, and pay attention to what you are doing.”, explains Caltrans spokesperson Steven Schultz.

The project got underway January 17th when crews began removing vegetation in Encinitas. They plan to replace the plants they remove with about 400 new trees. Caltrans expects to finish it’s work sometime in 2021.