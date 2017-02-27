Man found dead of gunshot injuries in Valley Center

Kelsey Meksto

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) – A man was found dead of apparent gunshot injuries today outside Valley Center Library.

Deputies responding to a report of a fight in the 29200 block of Cole Grade Road shortly after 7 a.m. found the victim mortally wounded inside a parked car, sheriff’s homicide Lt. Kenn Nelson said. The man, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

The assailant, described as a Latino in his mid-20s who may have been armed with a sawed-off shotgun, fled to the south with several companions in a white Honda Civic with a black driver’s-side door.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the victim’s cause of death and work to identify him.

