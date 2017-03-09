Man found dead at Oceanside construction site

(OCEANSIDE, CA) – A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances today at a construction site in Oceanside.

The body was found around 5:15 a.m. near a home under construction along Windward Way near North Pacific Street, according to Oceanside police.

Police officers and personnel from the county Medical Examiner’s Office summoned to investigate deemed the death suspicious, authorities said. The identity of the person found dead was not immediately released.