Man punched and carjacked in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 29-year-old man who was sitting in his car in a San Diego alley smoking marijuana was punched and carjacked today, authorities said.

It happened about 6:15 p.m. in an alley in the 300 block of Willie James Jones Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

A suspect walked up to the window of the man’s car, Heims said. “The suspect punched the victim in the head causing him to almost lose consciousness.”

The suspect pulled the victim out of the car through the window and began choking him, the officer said. Then he let go and got into the driver’s seat, two other men got into the passenger side and they drove away.

The car is described as a gray 2015 Honda Accord Sport four-door sedan with California license plate 7NDW107. The front bumper is missing, Heims said.

The suspect who punched the victim is described as black, clean-shaven, in his early 20s, tall and skinny with a dark complexion, the officer said.