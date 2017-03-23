19-year-old man arrested in Israel for bomb threats against Jewish centers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was arrested in Israel today for allegedly making bogus bomb threats against numerous Jewish community centers and other organizations, possibly including the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in University City.

The FBI and Israeli National Police arrested “the individual suspected for threats to Jewish organizations across the United States and in other parts of the world,” according to a FBI statement.

According to multiple news reports, the man, an American-Israeli dual citizen, was able to mask the location from which the threats were made. The motive for the rash of hoax bomb threats was not immediately clear.

The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center on Executive Drive has received four false threats of violence since the start of the year.

A St. Louis man was arrested March 3 in connection with at least eight fake bomb threats against Jewish centers across the country, including one to the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, as part of an alleged campaign to harass a former girlfriend.

Juan Thompson, 31, allegedly sent an email to the San Diego facility on Feb. 20 claiming that his former girlfriend had planted a bomb there to “kill as many Jews asap (sic),” according to the charging document.