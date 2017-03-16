Man struck and killed by train in Encinitas

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train and killed today in Encinitas.

The victim, described only as a male, was struck about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Leucadia Boulevard and Vulcan Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The southbound train was going about 90 mph and could not be stopped in time when the pedestrian stepped onto the tracks, the sheriff’s department reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.