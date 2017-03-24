Manchester’s detailed renderings of updated NFL facility

(SAN DIEGO) – Well-known San Diego developer, Doug Manchester, released his detailed renderings of an updated NFL facility.

Manchester’s Vision

Manchester has three simple objectives that will bring Qualcomm up to current expectations:

Remove everything down to the original concrete frame, including upper deck additions that enclosed the stadium. Return to the horseshoe configuration and bring back this site’s contextual connection to the mountains and those wonderful distant views. Excavate and lower the field level by 13 feet. Rebuild all of the field level seats that are on metal wheels today and bring them closer to the action. These new premium seats will be twice as close as they are today, only 40 feet from the side lines and 10 feet above the playing field. Build suites and clubs on the existing loge level. Remove the loge seats and create the kind of suite experience that VIP NFL fans desire today. We will widen the Q grandstands because they are so narrow compared to modern stadiums, and include restaurants and clubs with views into the stadium or to the mountainous landscape beyond.

Check out the renderings here! The Q Renderings

Manchester’s vision would cost less than half to build compared to building a new stadium. It would also meet NFL stadium standards.

Qualcomm has been added to, renovated and updated so much that the beauty from the original concrete frame has been lost. Though, the stadium still compares to the newest multi billion dollar stadiums.

Urban Design Group says, “in order to complete the Q, we also propose developing the site with compatible and supporting uses integrated with the San Diego River Park. The new Q will be the central focus of four new districts; a campus and student housing along the river, a sports arena and entertainment district working with the stadium, a mixed use neighborhood, and a new 35 acre River Park. These districts are all supported by four freeways (SR 163, I-15, I-805 and I-8) and most importantly, two light rail stations (one of which is the largest in SD County) that are underutilized today. The final piece of the Q vision is to build an 18-acre park that will extend the new river corridor park onto the site and become an amenity for pregame and in-game events, cultural uses beyond sports, and a recreational park for the general use of the community.”