Mariah Carey’s big OOPS in front of millions on New Years Eve

by Kelsey Meksto

(CNN) – Mariah Carey was a show stopper during her New Year’s Eve performance in Times Square, New York.

This time, it wasn’t her platinum vocals that captured global attention, but a rare musical meltdown in front of a live audience of millions on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

An audio track malfunction was reported while Carey was lip-syncing to some of her biggest songs onstage in front of a live audience of millions.

Just moments before the ball dropped on Time Square, it seemed the ball dropped on the five-time Grammy Award-winning artist’s performance.

On stage