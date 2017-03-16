Marijuana filled cooler donated to Goodwill

(CNN) – Well this isn’t your typical Goodwill donation. Five large bags of marijuana were found in a donated cooler in Monroe, Washington, on Monday.

While it’s legal in Washington for people over 21 to possess one ounce of cannabis, this stash was 60 times over the limit.

Employees at the store discovered the marijuana while sorting through donations Monday morning and called the cops.

“We went over there and they opened the lid and in there was five large bags of marijuana,” Debbie Willis of the Monroe Police Department said. “Normally when we go there, it is for a shoplifter, but not anything like this.”

Police tried to track down the owner of the cooler, but they’re unsure if it was donated at this location or at a Goodwill trailer that parks in another town.