The Marine Room to host ‘Tea by the Sea’ to benefit local adults with developmental disabilities

by Audra Stafford

The third annual “Tea by the Sea” will be held this Saturday, January 28 at The Marine Room in La Jolla.

The event features complimentary signature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, live music and a visit from Chef Bernard Guillas. It will benefit the new Photography Curriculum at St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, which serves more than 400 San Diego adults with disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs.

“Tea by the Sea” is sold-out, but donations to the new Sophie’s Gallery Photography Curriculum are welcome. Contact Neil Fullerton for details at 619-442-5129 ext. 115 or nfullerton@stmsc.org.