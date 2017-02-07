Marty, Reba & Timmy: Tuesday’s Adoption Pets 2/7/17

Name: Marty

Breed: Maltese Mix

Age: 1 ½ years

Sex: Neutered Male

Name: Reba

Breed: Terrier

Age: 7 years old

Sex: Spayed Female

Name: Timmy

Breed: Maltese

Age: 7 years old

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: Maltese & More Rescue

Phone: 858-349-5918

Website: http://www.adoptapet.com/maltese-more-rescue/

Meet three of the 300 pets were expecting at this weekend’s Cupids And Canines Adoption event. Marty is a good boy who gets along well with other dogs, cats and children, though he’d be best with kids who are 8 years and older. He’s an easy going Maltese mix who is eager to please. Marty is playful and active making him great addition to a young family. Sweet and shy Reba is small, and she gets along well with other dogs. She’s a 7-year old Terrier with lovely manners. She’s quiet and will be a great companion to take on outings. Finally, Timmy is a little ball of fluff and a darling sweet boy who will steal your heart. At 8-pounds this little 7-year-old Maltese is easy to take on outings, and will garner loads of attention from passers-by. He’s considered special needs because he’s deaf, but we’re confident there’s someone out there who can see beyond that. All three of these precious little souls will be available for adoption at the Cupids and Canines Mega Adoption Event this Sunday, February 12th from 11 to 3 at Grossmont Center in La Mesa. Come adopt your true love just in time for Valentine’s Day!

