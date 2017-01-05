Massive water main break causing flooding in North Park – Streets closed

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A water main break early today flooded some homes in a North Park neighborhood, police said.

San Diego police officers closed off Idaho Street between University and Polk avenues, University Avenue between Idaho and Arizona streets, and Lincoln Avenue between Idaho and Hamilton streets after the ruptured main began disgorging water into the area around 3 a.m.

It was not immediately known how long the closures would remain in effect, according to San Diego police.