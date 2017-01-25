Maverick: Wednesday’s Adoption Pet 1/25/17

by CW6 News Team

Pet’s Name: Maverick

Breed: Corgi/Spaniel

Age: 1 year old

Sex: Neutered Male

Organization: The Rescued Dog

Phone: 619-356-3390

Website:TheRescuedDog.org

Looking for a wingman? Meet Maverick…a playful corgi-spaniel mix for adoption from The Rescued Dog. This little bundle of fun is ready for any adventure. He’s friendly with new people and likes to meet new dogs. He can also entertain himself chewing on bones or playing with his toys. He really loves to interact and play with people though. He loves a good game of tug-o-war, and especially loves to play keep away. Maverick has been known to get the “zoomies” when he gets excited, but when it’s time to settle down, he knows how to unwind. He’s relaxed at home, and has no problem chilling out while his people do their thing. He’s also quite the cuddle bug, and enjoys snuggling with his human pals. According to his foster family, Maverick loves to give kisses and receive belly rubs. Maverick will be a perfect addition to an active, loving family who will continue his training. He’s about a year old and weighs 20-pounds. He’s house trained, crate trained, good with kids, cats, and other dogs. If you’d like to meet Maverick, fill out an adoption application at TheRescuedDog.org and an adoption coordinator will be in touch to schedule a meet and greet.

