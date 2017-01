Mayor to address homelessness as a key issue in state of the city

by Amanda Shotsky

(SAN DIEGO) Homelessness is expected to be front and center as part of the mayor’s annual state of the city address on Thursday. It’s an issue that’s gotten progressively worse in recent years. Homeless advocate Michael McConell says addressing the problem means going beyond just creating more shelters it’s about building more affordable housing.

Amanda Shotsky has more in a video report.