Mayor Faulconer to announce installation of ‘smart sensors’ on street lights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Mayor Kevin Faulconer is scheduled to announce today a major expansion of a program in which “smart sensors” are installed on San Diego’s street lights to gather and disseminate data on things like traffic, parking availability, public safety and air quality.

The city has partnered with the Boston firm Current, powered by GE to install 3,200 of the sensors.

San Diego officials call it the largest city-based deployment of an“Internet of Things” platform in the world. The Internet of Things refers to web connectivity in everyday items, such as appliances.

The nodes can use real-time anonymous sensor data to direct drivers to open parking spaces, help first-responders during emergencies, track carbon emissions, and identify intersections that can be improved for pedestrians and cyclists.

Installation is scheduled to begin in July.

Additionally, the city will be replacing 14,000 street lights with more energy-efficient versions to reduce energy costs by $2.4 million annually.

The street lights include technology that allows for dimming and brightening in public venues manually or automatically, depending on natural light conditions.