Mayor Faulconer reaches out to Raiders for potential move to San Diego

by CW6 News Team

SAN DIEGO – How about the San Diego Raiders?

Mayor Faulconer’s office confirmed to CW6 that Faulconer has indeed been in contact with the Oakland Raiders. A potential move to San Diego was discussed.

The team’s owner, Mark Davis, says that he “loves San Diego” and that he would prefer San Diego rather than remaining in Oakland.

Even though the Raiders had already filed paperwork to move to Las Vegas, there has never been an actual commitment, financially, says Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani.