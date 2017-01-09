Mechanical Problems and More at Ocotillo Wind Facility

Turbine collapse, oil leaks, noise, and underperformance among issues.

by Gary Buzel

Just over an hour east of San Diego is the Ocotillo Wind facility. The facility operated by green energy giant Pattern Energy was erected on Bureau of Land Management land after residents of the nearby desert town of Ocotillo voiced disapproval. Two of those residents Parke Ewing and Jim Pelley started a Facebook page called Ocotillo Wind Turbine Destruction to voice concerns on social media. They report excessive noise from the turbines, and the destruction of the desert view to just name a few. Just last month a turbine collapsed when a blade was believed to have struck its own mast causing the wind turbine to fall to the ground. This is one of many mechanical problems and failures over the past few years at Ocotillo Wind since its opening. While CW6 News was at the Ocotillo facility a turbine was leaking oil on the ground and was under repair by turbine maker Siemens. See much more in this exclusive video report from CW6 reporter Gary Buzel. To see the video of this story please click on the following link :

