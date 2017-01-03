Merlot: Tuesday’s Adoption Pet 1/3/17

by CW6 News Team

Name: Merlot

Breed: Maltese

Age: 1 year old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Maltese And More Rescue

Phone: (858)278-4049

Website: www.adoptapet.com/maltese-more-rescue/

Email: info@ Malteseandmorerescue.org

Merlot was pulled from the shelter in Bonita with a horrible injury to her rear leg and hip. Maltese And More took her to a veterinarian, and x-rays revealed that her injuries were too old and severe to mend. The ultimate solution was to amputate her leg. Since she wasn’t using her leg anyhow, the transition to being a tri-pod wasn’t hard to make. Her foster mom’s says that Merlot is a shy, sensitive and gentle girl who is cautious with new people and dogs. Even though she gets along with other dogs, she is a little timid initially. She’s more comfortable around adults, so a home without small children would be ideal. She’s just a year old, so Merlot is very playful, yet she still loves her nap time! She’s a snuggler and enjoys hanging out and watching TV with her foster family, making her a great companion. Merlot weighs just 7-pounds, full-grown, and she’s housetrained and great company to have around. Merlot is vaccinated, microchipped, spayed and ready for a new home. If you’d like to meet Merlot, Google “Maltese And More Rescue”, and you’ll be guided to their website where you can fill out an adoption application.

SAN DIEGO ANIMAL SUPPORT FOUNDATION

www.SDShelters.org

Join Us On Facebook!!

Guidestar Link