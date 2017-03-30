Mexican Attorney General accused of smuggling drugs into U.S.

(San Diego) An Attorney General from the Mexican state of Nayarit is in a San Diego jail accused of smuggling millions of dollars worth of drugs into the U.S.

Edgar Veytia appeared in U.S. District Court on Thursday. His hearing was quick and Vita told the judge he’ll stay in jail until his next court appearance.

“It’s never a pleasant thing to be in custody, and he’s human like everybody else, and we have to presume he’s innocent,” says Veytia’s defense attorney Guadalupe Valencia.

The 46-year-old was the Attorney General for the western Mexican state of Nayarit, just north of Puerto Vallarta. He was arrested Monday while crossing into the U.S. using the Cross Border Express in Otay Mesa. The warrant for his arrest came out of New York.

“There was probably some act by some co-conspirator in New York that’s where the investigation probably began and that’s where the venue is,” adds Valencia.

According to the indictment, Veytia is accused of conspiring to make, smuggle and sell heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine between January 2013 and February of this year. If convicted, Veytia could be fined $250-million or more. We could not get details about a possible jail sentence.

“No one really knows much about the case other than the indictment right now,” adds Veytia’s defense attorney.

Veytia’s next court appearance is April 6th, where his transfer to New York will be discussed. More details won’t be released until Veytia is formally charged in New York next month.

The FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Homeland Security confirmed they were involved in the investigation but declined to comment on the investigation.