Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been extradited to the US

by Phil Farrar

U.S./MEXICO BORDER, near Tijuana, Baja California — The man simply known as “El Chapo” is behind bars in a federal prison. Joaquin Guzman arrived in New York on a flight from Cuidad Juarez.

Guzman, who could face life in a US prison, is wanted on charges of drug trafficking and smuggling vast amounts of drugs into the country. The leader of the Sinaloa cartel was facing two extradition requests – one from California and another from Texas.

Last year he was moved to a prison in Ciudad Juarez, which lies just across the border from El Paso in Texas, but authorities at the time denied the transfer was a precursor to extradition. Guzman was fighting to stay in Mexico but his appeals were rejected.

He was under close watch, having previously broken out of two Mexican high-security jails. He is now expected to appear in a US federal court in Brooklyn on Friday.