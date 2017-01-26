Mexican President: “Mexico will not pay for any wall”

by Kelsey Meksto

Washington (CNN) – Donald Trump hasn’t even been president for a week and already the US-Mexico battle over a border wall is turning red hot.

Not giving an inch, Trump bluntly said Thursday that it would be better to cancel his scheduled meeting later this month with the Mexican president if he continues to refuse to pay for a wall on the border.

Trump’s pushback came after Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said — again — on Wednesday that his country “will not pay for any wall,” Trump tweeted that they should just skip their planned January 31 meeting at the White House.

“If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting,” Trump tweeted and in an earlier tweet he noted the US’s trade deficit with Mexico and what he said were the American job losses caused by NAFTA.

On Wednesday night, Pena Nieto had said he did not see a need to cancel his trip — but reiterated that he wouldn’t fund the wall.