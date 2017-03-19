Mexican restaurant robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Police are looking for two Hispanic men accused of entering a Sombrero Mexican Food Restaurant with hoodies covering their faces and robbing it at gunpoint.

It happened early Sunday morning.

According to officers, the men walked behind the counter and one of the suspects pulled a gun and pointed it at the employee and demanded them open the register.

The employee complied and the suspect with the gun took the money and both suspects fled from the business westbound on Vandever Av.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic male, young in his 20’s, 5’8, 160 pounds, med build and clean shaven. He was wearing a light colored grey hoodie.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male, young in his 20’s, dark skin, 5’8, medium build. He was wearing a dark hoodie. San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating.